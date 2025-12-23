soirée Karaoké chez Galibot, La Taproom Galibot – Forbach

soirée Karaoké chez Galibot

La Taproom Galibot – 5 Rue Jules Verne Forbach Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-16 19:00:00

fin : 2026-01-16

Animation par DJ Mario et Elena. Grand écran et micros de compétition. Ambiance toute la soirée !Tout public

La Taproom Galibot – 5 Rue Jules Verne Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 47 29 59 66 contact@brasserie-galibot.com

English :

Entertainment by DJ Mario and Elena. Big screen and competition microphones. All evening long!

