soirée Karaoké chez Galibot, La Taproom Galibot – Forbach

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-16 19:00:00
Animation par DJ Mario et Elena. Grand écran et micros de compétition. Ambiance toute la soirée !Tout public
La Taproom Galibot – 5 Rue Jules Verne Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 47 29 59 66 contact@brasserie-galibot.com
English :
Entertainment by DJ Mario and Elena. Big screen and competition microphones. All evening long!
L’événement soirée Karaoké chez Galibot Forbach a été mis à jour le 2025-12-23 par FORBACH TOURISME