Soirée karaoké CAFE BOISSEC Larbey

Soirée karaoké CAFE BOISSEC Larbey samedi 29 novembre 2025.

CAFE BOISSEC 303 ROUTE DE L’EGLISE Larbey Landes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 5 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-11-29

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Chantez, riez et partagez un moment festif au Café Boissec !

Que vous soyez diva du micro ou chanteur de salle de bain, cette soirée est faite pour vous.

CAFE BOISSEC 303 ROUTE DE L’EGLISE Larbey 40250 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 97 57 93

English : Soirée karaoké

Sing, laugh and share a festive moment at Café Boissec!

Whether you’re a microphone diva or a bathroom singer, this is the evening for you.

German : Soirée karaoké

Singen, lachen und teilen Sie einen festlichen Moment im Café Boissec!

Egal, ob Sie eine Diva am Mikrofon oder ein Badezimmersänger sind, dieser Abend ist für Sie gemacht.

Italiano :

Cantate, ridete e condividete un momento di festa al Café Boissec!

Che siate dive del microfono o cantanti da bagno, questa è la serata che fa per voi.

Espanol : Soirée karaoké

¡Canta, ríe y comparte un momento festivo en el Café Boissec!

Tanto si eres una diva del micrófono como un cantante de baño, esta es tu velada.

