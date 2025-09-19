SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ Saint-Gély-du-Fesc

SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ Saint-Gély-du-Fesc vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ

Avenue du Pic Saint-Loup Saint-Gély-du-Fesc Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-19

fin : 2025-09-19

Date(s) :

2025-09-19

Soirée karaoké festive avec chansons, bières, planches à partager, jeux de fléchettes et jeux de société pour une ambiance conviviale et divertissante.

Soirée karaoké festive avec chansons, bières, planches à partager, jeux de fléchettes et jeux de société pour une ambiance conviviale et divertissante. .

Avenue du Pic Saint-Loup Saint-Gély-du-Fesc 34980 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Festive karaoke evening with songs, beers, boards to share, darts and board games for a convivial and entertaining atmosphere.

German :

Festlicher Karaoke-Abend mit Liedern, Bier, Brettern zum Teilen, Dartspielen und Gesellschaftsspielen für eine freundliche und unterhaltsame Atmosphäre.

Italiano :

Una serata di karaoke festosa con canzoni, birre, tavole da condividere, freccette e giochi da tavolo per un’atmosfera amichevole e divertente.

Espanol :

Una velada festiva de karaoke con canciones, cervezas, tablas para compartir, dardos y juegos de mesa para un ambiente agradable y divertido.

L’événement SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ Saint-Gély-du-Fesc a été mis à jour le 2025-08-26 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP