SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ Saint-Gély-du-Fesc vendredi 19 septembre 2025.
Soirée karaoké festive avec chansons, bières, planches à partager, jeux de fléchettes et jeux de société pour une ambiance conviviale et divertissante.
Avenue du Pic Saint-Loup Saint-Gély-du-Fesc 34980 Hérault Occitanie
English :
Festive karaoke evening with songs, beers, boards to share, darts and board games for a convivial and entertaining atmosphere.
German :
Festlicher Karaoke-Abend mit Liedern, Bier, Brettern zum Teilen, Dartspielen und Gesellschaftsspielen für eine freundliche und unterhaltsame Atmosphäre.
Italiano :
Una serata di karaoke festosa con canzoni, birre, tavole da condividere, freccette e giochi da tavolo per un’atmosfera amichevole e divertente.
Espanol :
Una velada festiva de karaoke con canciones, cervezas, tablas para compartir, dardos y juegos de mesa para un ambiente agradable y divertido.
L’événement SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ Saint-Gély-du-Fesc a été mis à jour le 2025-08-26 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP