Soirée karaoké TIESTE-URAGNOUX Tieste-Uragnoux

Soirée karaoké TIESTE-URAGNOUX Tieste-Uragnoux samedi 9 août 2025.

Soirée karaoké

TIESTE-URAGNOUX Salle des fêtes Tieste-Uragnoux Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-09

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

Tiest Animations vous propose une soirée karaoké avec Karaoke entre 2.

L’occasion de se retrouver dans une ambiance chaleureuse et conviviale, ou chacun pourra montrer son talent vocal… ou pas !

Pour compléter la soirée, l’association proposera des tapas et une buvette.

.

TIESTE-URAGNOUX Salle des fêtes Tieste-Uragnoux 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 6 72 37 84 67 mairie.tieste-uragnoux@wanadoo.fr

English :

Tiest Animations offers you a karaoke evening with Karaoke entre 2.

An opportunity to get together in a warm and friendly atmosphere, where everyone can show off their vocal talent… or not!

To round off the evening, the association will be serving tapas and refreshments.

German :

Tiest Animations bietet Ihnen einen Karaoke-Abend mit Karaoke entre 2.

Die Gelegenheit, sich in einer warmen und geselligen Atmosphäre zu treffen, wo jeder sein stimmliches Talent zeigen kann… oder auch nicht!

Um den Abend abzurunden, bietet der Verein Tapas und einen Getränkestand an.

Italiano :

Tiest Animations vi propone una serata di karaoke con Karaoke entre 2.

Un’occasione per stare insieme in un’atmosfera calda e amichevole, dove ognuno potrà mostrare il proprio talento vocale… o meno!

Per concludere la serata, l’associazione servirà tapas e rinfreschi.

Espanol :

Tiest Animations te propone una velada de karaoke con Karaoke entre 2.

Una oportunidad para reunirse en un ambiente cálido y acogedor, donde todo el mundo podrá demostrar su talento vocal… ¡o no!

Para completar la velada, la asociación servirá tapas y refrescos.

L’événement Soirée karaoké Tieste-Uragnoux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65