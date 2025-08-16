SOIRÉE L’ANTRE POT’S COUR DE LA MAIRIE Antichan-de-Frontignes

COUR DE LA MAIRIE 11 route du col des Ares Antichan-de-Frontignes Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-08-16 21:00:00

fin : 2025-08-16 23:00:00

2025-08-16

Soirée festive avec les groupes De Colores, Canaletto Via el Mundo et Johnny Be Blues.

– De Colores chants du monde avec guitare, harmonica et accordéon ;

– Canaletto polyphonie avec voix et guitare ;

– Via el Mundo chants populaires d’Espagne et d’Amérique Latine avec chants, guitare, accordéon, percussions et beat box ;

– Johnny Be Blues sur les route du blues avec chant, guitare, harmonica et piano. .

English :

Festive evening with bands De Colores, Canaletto Via el Mundo and Johnny Be Blues.

German :

Festlicher Abend mit den Gruppen De Colores, Canaletto Via el Mundo und Johnny Be Blues.

Italiano :

Serata di festa con i gruppi De Colores, Canaletto Via el Mundo e Johnny Be Blues.

Espanol :

Velada festiva con los grupos De Colores, Canaletto Via el Mundo y Johnny Be Blues.

L’événement SOIRÉE L’ANTRE POT’S Antichan-de-Frontignes a été mis à jour le 2025-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE