Soirée Latino avec live + DJs latin mix salsa, cumbia, reggaeton à Paris 11 !! Punk Paradise Paris Samedi 17 janvier, 20h00 Entrée Libre

RDV ce samedi 17 janvier au Punk Paradise (11e) avec live latino et clubbing latin/tropical de 20h à l’aube !

Ce samedi 17 janvier SOIREE LATINO à Paris 11 de 20h à l’aube avec live salsa et clubbing latin mix pour vous faire voyager en Amérique Latine du Mexique jusqu’à l’Argentine et le Chili en passant par Cuba, les Caraïbes, Panama, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Colombie ou encore l’Equateur, La Bolivie, l’Uruguay…

Todo el sabor latino en Paris !! ☀️

A GOZAR AMIGOS !! ✨

SOIREE LATINO avec MIL SABORES

FIESTA LATINA LIVE ET DJS A PARIS 11

#cumbia #reggaeton #afrolatin #salsa

#bachata #merengue #caribbean

17 JAN. ◆ PUNK PARADISE (Paris 11)

20H – 5H ◆ gratuit av. 23h – 10€ après

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt, 75011 – Paris

★ MIL SABORES (Salsa Live) ★

⎃ ⎃ ⎃ APRES LE LIVE JUSQU’A L’AUBE ⎃ ⎃ ⎃

Clubbing Latin & Tropical vibes avec DJ CUCURUCHO et amigos

para bailar hasta el amanecer !!

DJ CUCURUCHO

(Latino/Caraïbes/Afro/Brazil)

DJ DAVIBE

(Reggaeton & Urban Tropical)

GROOVALIZACION DJs

(Latino mix/Afro-Caribbean)

PAF : gratuit av. 23h – 10€ après

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

█ INFOS PRATIQUES

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

SAM. 17 JAN.

20H // ENTREE LIBRE

Punk Paradise

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt

75011 – Paris

Ⓜ️ Parmentier

Ⓜ️ Oberkampf

Ⓜ️ St Ambroise

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-01-17T20:00:00.000+01:00

Fin : 2026-01-17T23:59:00.000+01:00

1

https://www.facebook.com/events/1310715757751098

Punk Paradise 44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt 75011 – Paris Quartier Saint-Ambroise Paris 75011 Paris



Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

