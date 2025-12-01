Soirée Lilou Show Transformiste La Chapelle-Saint-Luc

Soirée Lilou Show Transformiste

Soirée Lilou Show Transformiste La Chapelle-Saint-Luc samedi 20 décembre 2025.

Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40 Eur

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-12-20 19:30:00
fin : 2025-12-20

2025-12-20

Animation Dj dansante pendant et après le show…

N’hésitez pas à nous contacter au 03 25 74 62 40 si vous souhaitez réserver ou tout simplement obtenir quelques informations.

À très bientôt,
L’équipe du Sarrail   .

Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 10600 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 74 62 40  contact@lesarrail.fr

L’événement Soirée Lilou Show Transformiste La Chapelle-Saint-Luc a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par Office de Tourisme Troyes la Champagne