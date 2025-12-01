Soirée Lilou Show Transformiste La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
Soirée Lilou Show Transformiste La Chapelle-Saint-Luc samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Soirée Lilou Show Transformiste
Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40 Eur
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-20 19:30:00
fin : 2025-12-20
Date(s) :
2025-12-20
Animation Dj dansante pendant et après le show…
N’hésitez pas à nous contacter au 03 25 74 62 40 si vous souhaitez réserver ou tout simplement obtenir quelques informations.
À très bientôt,
L’équipe du Sarrail .
Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 10600 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 74 62 40 contact@lesarrail.fr
