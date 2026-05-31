Soirée live, énergie garantie !, Espace Nelson Mandela, Avenue de l’Europe, 59112 Annœullin, Annœullin
Soirée live, énergie garantie !, Espace Nelson Mandela, Avenue de l’Europe, 59112 Annœullin, Annœullin dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Soirée live, énergie garantie ! Dimanche 21 juin, 16h00 Espace Nelson Mandela, Avenue de l’Europe, 59112 Annœullin Nord
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:29:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:29:00+02:00
Le 21 juin 2026 de 17h00 à 23h30 à l’espace Nelson Mandela
Gratuit et ouvert à tous.
Buvette et foodtruck sur place
Au programme :
15h45 : Ouverture des portes
16h/17h: Harmonie Syndicale et Ouvrière
17h/18h : UNI’VOX
18h/19h : MELROSE
19h30/20h30 : PENROSE PROCESS
21h/23h : COVER7
Espace Nelson Mandela, Avenue de l’Europe, 59112 Annœullin Avenue de l’Europe, 59112 Annœullin Annœullin 59112 Nord Hauts-de-France
Le 21 juin 2026 de 17h00 à 23h30 à l’espace Nelson Mandela
©Mairie d’Annœullin