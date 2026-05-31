Soirée live, énergie garantie !, Espace Nelson Mandela, Avenue de l’Europe, 59112 Annœullin, Annœullin

Soirée live, énergie garantie ! Dimanche 21 juin, 16h00 Espace Nelson Mandela, Avenue de l’Europe, 59112 Annœullin Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:29:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-21T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T23:29:00+02:00

Le 21 juin 2026 de 17h00 à 23h30 à l’espace Nelson Mandela

Gratuit et ouvert à tous.

Buvette et foodtruck sur place

Au programme :

15h45 : Ouverture des portes

16h/17h: Harmonie Syndicale et Ouvrière

17h/18h : UNI’VOX

18h/19h : MELROSE

19h30/20h30 : PENROSE PROCESS

21h/23h : COVER7

Espace Nelson Mandela, Avenue de l’Europe, 59112 Annœullin Avenue de l’Europe, 59112 Annœullin Annœullin 59112 Nord Hauts-de-France

Le 21 juin 2026 de 17h00 à 23h30 à l’espace Nelson Mandela

©Mairie d’Annœullin