SOIRÉE MATCH Montpellier
SOIRÉE MATCH
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR
Début : 2026-01-20
Venez vibrer entre potes devant le match Sporting vs PSG
Formule pizzas à volonté 22 € (hors boissons)
Ambiance foot, fun et bonne humeur garanties
Sporting VS Paris SG
20h 22h à BIKUBE MONTPELLIER
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
English :
Come and enjoy the Sporting vs PSG match with friends
All-you-can-eat pizza ? 22 ? (excluding drinks)
Soccer atmosphere, fun and good humor guaranteed
