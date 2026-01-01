SOIRÉE MATCH

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-20

fin : 2026-01-20

Date(s) :

2026-01-20

Venez vibrer entre potes devant le match Sporting vs PSG

Formule pizzas à volonté 22 € (hors boissons)

Ambiance foot, fun et bonne humeur garanties

Sporting VS Paris SG

20h 22h à BIKUBE MONTPELLIER

Venez vibrer entre potes devant le match Sporting vs PSG

Formule pizzas à volonté 22 € (hors boissons)

Ambiance foot, fun et bonne humeur garanties .

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and enjoy the Sporting vs PSG match with friends

All-you-can-eat pizza ? 22 ? (excluding drinks)

Soccer atmosphere, fun and good humor guaranteed

L’événement SOIRÉE MATCH Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2025-12-29 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER