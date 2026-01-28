SOIRÉE MATCH Montpellier
SOIRÉE MATCH Montpellier mardi 17 février 2026.
SOIRÉE MATCH
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 22 – 22 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-17
fin : 2026-02-17
Date(s) :
2026-02-17
Sporting VS Paris SG
Venez vibrer entre potes devant le match et profitez de notre formule pizzas à volonté 22 € (hors boissons)
Ambiance foot, fun et bonne humeur garanties
Mardi 17 février Soirée Match
20h 22h à BIKUBE MONTPELLIER
Sporting VS Paris SG
Venez vibrer entre potes devant le match et profitez de notre formule pizzas à volonté 22 € (hors boissons)
Ambiance foot, fun et bonne humeur garanties
Sur réservation .
46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Sporting VS Paris SG
Get together with friends to watch the game and enjoy our all-you-can-eat pizza option ? 22 ? (excluding drinks)
Soccer atmosphere, fun and good humor guaranteed
L’événement SOIRÉE MATCH Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2026-01-26 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER