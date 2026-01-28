SOIRÉE MATCH Montpellier

SOIRÉE MATCH

Sporting VS Paris SG

Venez vibrer entre potes devant le match et profitez de notre formule pizzas à volonté 22 € (hors boissons)

Ambiance foot, fun et bonne humeur garanties

Sur réservation .

46 Boulevard de Strasbourg Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Sporting VS Paris SG

Get together with friends to watch the game and enjoy our all-you-can-eat pizza option ? 22 ? (excluding drinks)

Soccer atmosphere, fun and good humor guaranteed

