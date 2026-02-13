SOIRÉE METAL SAMEDI 28/03/2026 : THE GREAT OLD ONES + AKIAVEL + STARLIT PYRE, La Salle des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc, Bordeaux

SOIRÉE METAL SAMEDI 28/03/2026 : THE GREAT OLD ONES + AKIAVEL + STARLIT PYRE Samedi 28 mars, 19h00 La Salle des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc Gironde

TARIFS SUR PLACE Tarif Plein : 26€ / Adhérents TIL : 23€* / 12-17 ans & étudiants : 18€* / -12 ans : 0€* /// PRÉVENTES Tarif Plein : 23€* / Adhérents TIL : 20€* / 12-17 ans, étudiants & Early Bird : 15€* / -12 ans : 0€* /// *Justificatifs Obligatoires

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-03-28T19:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-28T23:50:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-28T19:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-28T23:50:00+01:00

The Insane Legions en accord avec Garmonbozia Inc. et Rage Tour a le plaisir de vous annoncer la venue de The Great Old Ones, Akiavel et Starlit Pyre à Bordeaux, le samedi 28 Mars 2026 à la Salle des fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc (Bordeaux). On espère vous voir nombreux.ses pour soutenir le fleuron de la scène Metal bordelaise !!!

PROGRAMMATION

THE GREAT OLD ONES

Lovecraftian Black Metal – Bordeaux

Pilier du Black Metal lovecraftien français, The Great Old Ones façonne depuis 2009 un univers sombre, immersif et narratif, directement inspiré de l’œuvre de H.P. Lovecraft. Atmosphères oppressantes, intensité black metal et profondeur émotionnelle se mêlent pour offrir une expérience unique.

Après des albums unanimement salués (Al Azif, Tekeli-li, EOD – A Tale of Dark Legacy) et des prestations remarquées à Roadburn, Hellfest, Brutal Assault ou Eindhoven Metal Meeting, ainsi que des tournées aux côtés de Behemoth, Gaahls Wyrd ou Auðn, le groupe poursuit son ascension avec Kadath.

Inspiré des Contrées du Rêve et de l’errance de Randolph Carter, cet opus propose un voyage sonore grandiose et terrifiant, entre beauté sombre et horreur cosmique.

Une expérience intense, cinématographique et profondément immersive.

Facebook

The Great Old Ones – Of Dementia (Official Music Video)

AKIAVEL

Melodic Death Metal – Toulon

Akiavel s’impose comme l’un des groupes les plus redoutables et prometteurs de la scène Death Metal française. Formé en 2018 dans la région PACA, le quatuor forge une identité sonore brutale et moderne, mêlant Death Metal old-school, groove, thrash et influences hardcore, le tout porté par des riffs mélodiques incisifs et une rythmique écrasante.

Après un premier EP éponyme remarqué, Akiavel confirme son ascension avec V (2020), suivi de Væ Victis (2021), un concept-album sombre et viscéral explorant les zones les plus obscures de la psyché humaine. Salués par la critique internationale et classés best-sellers, ces albums imposent le groupe comme une valeur sûre du metal extrême hexagonal.

Réputé pour l’intensité de ses prestations scéniques, Akiavel a marqué les esprits au Hellfest Off, sur de nombreux festivals majeurs et lors de performances remarquées pour Metal Injection. Une déferlante de violence maîtrisée, taillée pour le live, où puissance, précision et agressivité ne laissent aucun répit.

Facebook

Akiavel – Frozen Beauties [ Official Video ]

STARLIT PYRE

Melodic Death Metal – Bordeaux

Starlit Pyre est un groupe de Death Metal mélodique bordelais, formé début 2024 par l’ancien guitariste et cofondateur de Temnein. Le quintet réunit des musiciens issus de Theorem, Bloody Rabbeat, Silicium, Praetorian et Faded Echoes.

Le groupe puise aussi bien dans les classiques du genre (At The Gates, Dark Tranquillity, Soilwork, In Flames) que dans des influences plus modernes (Orbit Culture, Sylosis, Darkest Hour).

Leur premier EP, “Veins of Sulfur”, sorti le 11 juillet 2025, a été autoproduit et réalisé avec :

Conkrete Studio (The Great Old Ones, Eryn Non Dae…) – mixage / mastering

Bud Studio (Gorod, Ad Patres…) – prises batterie

Les visuels signés Ani Artworks et les paroles aux références mythologiques et apocalyptiques complètent un univers fort et cohérent.

Un EP salué par la presse spécialisée (Rock Hard France, Legacy, Hard Force, No Clean Singing, etc.).

Facebook

STARLIT PYRE – EMPIRE’S DOWNFALL (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

️ BILLETTERIE & INFOS PRATIQUES

TARIFS SUR PLACE (PAF À L’ENTRÉE)

(Paiement CB & espèces)

Tarif plein : 26,00 €

Tarifs réduits :

Adhérents The Insane Legions : 23,00 €*

Étudiants : 18,00 € **

12–17 ans : 18,00 € ***

Moins de 12 ans : Gratuit ***

PRÉVENTES (EN LIGNE)

Lien réservations : https://bit.ly/4teIVnL

Tarif plein : 23,00 €

Tarifs réduits :

Adhérents The Insane Legions : 20,00 €*

Étudiants : 15,00 € **

12–17 ans : 15,00 € ***

Early Bird : 15,00 € (quantité limitée)

Moins de 12 ans : Gratuit ***

CONDITIONS TARIFAIRES

* Adhérents The Insane Legions : carte de membre obligatoire

** Étudiants : carte étudiante ou certificat de scolarité en cours de validité obligatoire

*** 12–17 ans : pièce d’identité obligatoire

En l’absence de justificatif valide lors du contrôle, l’organisateur se réserve le droit d’appliquer le tarif en vigueur correspondant ou de refuser l’accès, conformément aux Conditions Générales de Vente (.

INFOS ÉVÉNEMENT

OUVERTURE DES PORTES : 19h00

Restauration sur place :

Buvette (bières, vins et softs)

Foodtruck

LIEU

Salle des Fêtes du Grand Parc

39 cours de Luze – 33300 Bordeaux

ACCÈS

Transports en commun

Tram C – arrêt Croix de Seguey (≈ 5 min à pied)

Bus lignes 5 & 15 – arrêt Piscine Grand Parc (≈ 1 min à pied)

Accès voiture & stationnement

Stationnement gratuit en soirée et le week-end dans les rues alentours

Parkings publics à proximité (quartier Grand Parc / Ravezies)

Accessibilité

Salle accessible PMR

Places de stationnement adaptées à proximité

MOYENS DE PAIEMENT SUR PLACE

Carte bancaire & Espèces

PARTENAIRES

Garmonbozia Inc. · Rage Tour · France Metal · Scholomance Webzine · Sueur De Metal · Cabale Prod · COREandCO · Salle des fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc · Mairie de Bordeaux

Organisation : The Insane Legions en accord avec Garmonbozia Inc. et Rage Tour

Crédits illustrations et affiche : Émeline Larroudé et Florian Frandidier

The Insane Legions a le plaisir de vous annoncer la venue de The Great Old Ones, Akiavel et Starlit Pyre à Bordeaux le samedi 28 Mars 2026 à la Salle des fêtes Bordeaux Grand Parc !!! Metal Death Metal

Crédits :

Mise en page : Emeline Larroudé

Intégration des informations : Florian Frandidier