Soirée Moules-Frites MADIRAN Madiran 4 juillet 2025 20:00

Hautes-Pyrénées

Soirée Moules-Frites MADIRAN 32 Route du Vignoble Madiran Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-04 20:00:00

fin : 2025-07-04

Date(s) :

2025-07-04

Le restaurant O’Bon Vivant vous propose une soirée moules-frites et musique.

Au menu :

Une généreuse portion de moules-frites maison, bien chaudes, bien croustillantes, accompagnée d’une ambiance conviviale et festive comme on les aime !

Le tout arrosé (avec modération) de vos boissons préférées.

Côté spectacle :

Laissez-vous emporter par l’énergie et l’élégance de la compagnie Stéphany Danse, qui vous offrira un show haut en couleurs, entre modernité et émotion.

Et ce n’est pas tout… La talentueuse Anna Jorg viendra faire vibrer vos cœurs avec sa voix envoûtante.

Sur réservation

.

MADIRAN 32 Route du Vignoble

Madiran 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 95 67 23 mairie.madiran@wanadoo.fr

English :

The O’Bon Vivant restaurant invites you to an evening of mussels and French fries and music.

On the menu:

A generous portion of hot, crispy, homemade mussels and French fries, accompanied by a friendly, festive atmosphere just the way we like it!

All washed down (in moderation) with your favorite beverages.

Entertainment:

Let yourself be swept away by the energy and elegance of the Stéphany Danse company, who will offer you a colorful show, between modernity and emotion.

And that’s not all? The talented Anna Jorg will thrill you with her captivating voice.

Book now

German :

Das Restaurant O’Bon Vivant bietet Ihnen einen Abend mit Muscheln und Pommes frites und Musik.

Auf dem Menüplan stehen:

Eine großzügige Portion hausgemachter Moules-frites, heiß und knusprig, begleitet von einer geselligen und festlichen Atmosphäre, wie man sie liebt!

Das Ganze wird (in Maßen) mit Ihren Lieblingsgetränken begossen.

Was die Show angeht :

Lassen Sie sich von der Energie und Eleganz der Tanzgruppe Stéphany Danse mitreißen, die Ihnen eine farbenfrohe Show zwischen Modernität und Emotionen bieten wird.

Und das ist noch nicht alles? Die talentierte Anna Jorg wird Ihre Herzen mit ihrer bezaubernden Stimme zum Schwingen bringen.

Auf Reservierung

Italiano :

Il ristorante O’Bon Vivant vi invita a una serata a base di cozze, patatine e musica.

Il menu:

Una generosa porzione di cozze e patatine fritte fatte in casa, calde e croccanti, accompagnate da un’atmosfera amichevole e festosa, proprio come piace a noi!

Il tutto innaffiato (con moderazione) dalle vostre bevande preferite.

Intrattenimento:

Lasciatevi trasportare dall’energia e dall’eleganza della compagnia Stéphany Danse, che proporrà uno spettacolo colorato che unisce modernità ed emozione.

E non è tutto? La talentuosa Anna Jorg vi emozionerà con la sua voce ammaliante.

Solo su prenotazione

Espanol :

El restaurante O’Bon Vivant le invita a una velada de mejillones, patatas fritas y música.

El menú:

Una generosa ración de mejillones y patatas fritas caseras, bien calientes y crujientes, acompañados de un ambiente agradable y festivo, ¡tal y como nos gusta!

Todo ello regado (con moderación) con sus bebidas favoritas.

Entretenimiento:

Déjese llevar por la energía y la elegancia de la compañía Stéphany Danse, que ofrecerá un colorido espectáculo que combina modernidad y emoción.

¿Y eso no es todo? La talentosa Anna Jorg le deleitará con su fascinante voz.

Sólo con reserva previa

L’événement Soirée Moules-Frites Madiran a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65