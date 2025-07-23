unidivers

Soirée moules/frites marinières au chorizo Réjallant Condac

Soirée moules/frites marinières au chorizo Réjallant Condac mercredi 23 juillet 2025 20:30:00.

Soirée moules/frites marinières au chorizo 

Réjallant Camping de Réjallant Condac Charente

Tarif : 9 – 9 – 9 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-23 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-23 00:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-23

  .

Réjallant Camping de Réjallant Condac 16700 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 58 12 88 18 

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Soirée moules/frites marinières au chorizo Condac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-27 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente