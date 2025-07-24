Soirée Moules-Frites K+1 Vernon

Soirée Moules-Frites K+1 Vernon jeudi 24 juillet 2025.

Soirée Moules-Frites

K+1 34 rue d’Albufera Vernon Eure

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-24 19:50:00

fin : 2025-07-24

Date(s) :

2025-07-24

Venez passer une soirée conviviale autour d’un grand classique moules-frites marinières (15.90€) ou roquefort (16.90€) dans l’ambiance chaleureuse et inclusive du K+1.

Réservations et informations

02 32 21 35 49

www.kplus1.fr

Un moment gourmand, joyeux et pour tous !

Venez passer une soirée conviviale autour d’un grand classique moules-frites marinières (15.90€) ou roquefort (16.90€) dans l’ambiance chaleureuse et inclusive du K+1.

Réservations et informations

02 32 21 35 49

www.kplus1.fr

Un moment gourmand, joyeux et pour tous ! .

K+1 34 rue d’Albufera Vernon 27200 Eure Normandie +33 2 32 21 35 49 contact@kplus1.fr

English : Soirée Moules-Frites

Join us for a convivial evening of classic mussels and French fries (15.90?) or Roquefort cheese (16.90?) in the warm, inclusive atmosphere of K+1.

? Reservations and information

02 32 21 35 49

www.kplus1.fr

Gourmet fun for all!

German :

Verbringen Sie einen geselligen Abend bei einem Klassiker: Moules-frites marinières (15.90?) oder Roquefort (16.90?) in der herzlichen und inklusiven Atmosphäre des K+1.

? Reservierungen und Informationen:

02 32 21 35 49

www.kplus1.fr

Ein leckerer, fröhlicher Moment für alle!

Italiano :

Unitevi a noi per una serata conviviale a base di cozze e patatine fritte (15,90?) o di formaggio Roquefort (16,90?) nella calda e accogliente atmosfera di K+1.

? Prenotazioni e informazioni:

02 32 21 35 49

www.kplus1.fr

Un evento delizioso e divertente per tutti!

Espanol :

Acompáñenos en una agradable velada de mejillones con patatas fritas (15,90 ¤) o queso roquefort (16,90 ¤) en el cálido e integrador ambiente de K+1.

? Reservas e información:

02 32 21 35 49

www.kplus1.fr

Un evento delicioso y divertido para todos

L’événement Soirée Moules-Frites Vernon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-18 par Office de Tourisme Seine Normandie Agglomération