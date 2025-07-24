Soirée Moules-Frites K+1 Vernon
Soirée Moules-Frites K+1 Vernon jeudi 24 juillet 2025.
Soirée Moules-Frites
K+1 34 rue d’Albufera Vernon Eure
Venez passer une soirée conviviale autour d’un grand classique moules-frites marinières (15.90€) ou roquefort (16.90€) dans l’ambiance chaleureuse et inclusive du K+1.
Réservations et informations
02 32 21 35 49
www.kplus1.fr
Un moment gourmand, joyeux et pour tous !
K+1 34 rue d’Albufera Vernon 27200 Eure Normandie +33 2 32 21 35 49 contact@kplus1.fr
English : Soirée Moules-Frites
Join us for a convivial evening of classic mussels and French fries (15.90?) or Roquefort cheese (16.90?) in the warm, inclusive atmosphere of K+1.
? Reservations and information
02 32 21 35 49
www.kplus1.fr
Gourmet fun for all!
German :
Verbringen Sie einen geselligen Abend bei einem Klassiker: Moules-frites marinières (15.90?) oder Roquefort (16.90?) in der herzlichen und inklusiven Atmosphäre des K+1.
? Reservierungen und Informationen:
02 32 21 35 49
www.kplus1.fr
Ein leckerer, fröhlicher Moment für alle!
Italiano :
Unitevi a noi per una serata conviviale a base di cozze e patatine fritte (15,90?) o di formaggio Roquefort (16,90?) nella calda e accogliente atmosfera di K+1.
? Prenotazioni e informazioni:
02 32 21 35 49
www.kplus1.fr
Un evento delizioso e divertente per tutti!
Espanol :
Acompáñenos en una agradable velada de mejillones con patatas fritas (15,90 ¤) o queso roquefort (16,90 ¤) en el cálido e integrador ambiente de K+1.
? Reservas e información:
02 32 21 35 49
www.kplus1.fr
Un evento delicioso y divertido para todos
