Soirée musicale au Bistrot Gourmand Montendre 11 juillet 2025 07:00

Charente-Maritime

Soirée musicale au Bistrot Gourmand  centre commercial de la vallée Montendre Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-11
fin : 2025-08-30

Date(s) :
2025-07-11
2025-07-26
2025-08-16
2025-08-30

Evènement musicale estivale au Bistrot Gourmand
  .

centre commercial de la vallée
Montendre 17130 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 49 63 42  anic.buisson@orange.fr

English :

Summer music event at Bistrot Gourmand

German :

Musikalische Sommerveranstaltung im Bistrot Gourmand

Italiano :

Evento musicale estivo al Bistrot Gourmand

Espanol :

Evento musical de verano en el Bistrot Gourmand

L’événement Soirée musicale au Bistrot Gourmand Montendre a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac