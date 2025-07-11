Soirée musicale au Bistrot Gourmand Montendre 11 juillet 2025 07:00
Charente-Maritime
Soirée musicale au Bistrot Gourmand centre commercial de la vallée Montendre Charente-Maritime
Evènement musicale estivale au Bistrot Gourmand
centre commercial de la vallée
Montendre 17130 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 49 63 42 anic.buisson@orange.fr
English :
Summer music event at Bistrot Gourmand
German :
Musikalische Sommerveranstaltung im Bistrot Gourmand
Italiano :
Evento musicale estivo al Bistrot Gourmand
Espanol :
Evento musical de verano en el Bistrot Gourmand
