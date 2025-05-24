Soirée musicale au Golf de Barthe – Lieu-dit Barthe Bas Tombebœuf, 24 mai 2025 19:00, Tombebœuf.
Lot-et-Garonne
Soirée musicale au Golf de Barthe Lieu-dit Barthe Bas Golf de Barthe Tombebœuf Lot-et-Garonne
Le golf de Barthe vous propose une soirée musicale
Musique de variété française, pop-rock international.
Soirée ouverte à tous
Réservation obligatoire
Tombebœuf 47380 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine samantha@golfdebarthe.com
English : Soirée musicale au Golf de Barthe
Barthe Golf Club offers a musical evening:
French variety music, international pop-rock.
Open to all
Reservation required
German : Soirée musicale au Golf de Barthe
Der Golfplatz von Barthe bietet Ihnen einen musikalischen Abend:
Französische Varieté-Musik, internationaler Pop-Rock.
Der Abend ist für alle offen
Reservierung erforderlich
Italiano :
Il campo da golf Barthe vi propone una serata musicale:
Musica francese di varietà, pop-rock internazionale.
Aperto a tutti
Prenotazione obbligatoria
Espanol : Soirée musicale au Golf de Barthe
El campo de golf Barthe le propone una velada musical:
Música francesa de variedades, pop-rock internacional.
Abierto a todos
Reserva obligatoria
