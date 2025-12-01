Soirée Nouvel an à The Kitchen

Rue Adour PLAISANCE Plaisance Gers

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-31 19:30:00

fin : 2025-12-31

Date(s) :

2025-12-31

Envie d’une soirée festive et conviviale pour le réveillon du nouvel an ?

Le restaurant The Kitchen vous propose une session karaoké animée par Ash et Cam de Karaoke entre Deux !

Que vous soyez chanteur aguerri ou amateur de chansons sous la douche, c’est l’occasion parfaite de passer un bon moment entre amis, en famille ou entre habitués du bar. Pop, rock, variétés françaises et internationales… Il y en aura pour tous les goûts !

Côté gastronomie, la convivialité sera au rendez-vous avec fondues, raclettes et tapas !!

Micro en main, ambiance décontractée et bonne humeur garantie ! Venez pousser la chansonnette et partager un moment chaleureux autour d’un verre.

Rue Adour PLAISANCE Plaisance 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 7 80 29 36 33 leighleigh1975@gmail.com

English :

Fancy a festive, convivial evening on New Year’s Eve?

The Kitchen restaurant invites you to a karaoke session hosted by Ash and Cam from Karaoke entre Deux!

Whether you’re a seasoned singer or a fan of songs in the shower, it’s the perfect opportunity to have a good time with friends, family or bar regulars. Pop, rock, French and international variety? There’s something for everyone!

On the gastronomic front, fondues, raclettes and tapas will be on offer!

Microphone in hand, relaxed atmosphere and guaranteed good humor! Come and sing along and share a warm moment over a drink.

L’événement Soirée Nouvel an à The Kitchen Plaisance a été mis à jour le 2025-12-16 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65