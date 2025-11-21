Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Soirée Novembre bleu Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) vendredi 21 novembre 2025.

Café communal Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Début : 2025-11-21
fin : 2025-11-21

2025-11-21

Venez avec votre plus belle moustache !   .

Café communal Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 67 77 23  mairie@castillon-arthez.fr

