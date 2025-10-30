Soirée Ode à l’iode Restaurant In Secreto Dunières
Soirée Ode à l’iode Restaurant In Secreto Dunières jeudi 30 octobre 2025.
Soirée Ode à l’iode
Restaurant In Secreto La Villette Dunières Haute-Loire
Tarif : 180 – 180 – 180 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-30 20:00:00
fin : 2025-10-30
Date(s) :
2025-10-30
20h Laissez vous emporter par notre soirée spéciale: Ode à l’iode Une cuisine inspirée, une ambiance musicale… un moment à part. 180€ mets et vins soigneusement accordés.
.
Restaurant In Secreto La Villette Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 66 48 48
English :
8pm Let yourself be carried away by our special evening: Ode à l’iode Inspired cuisine, musical ambience… a moment apart. 180? food and wine pairings.
German :
20 Uhr Lassen Sie sich von unserem Spezialabend mitreißen: Ode an das Jod Inspirierte Küche, musikalische Untermalung… ein ganz besonderer Moment. 180? sorgfältig abgestimmte Speisen und Weine.
Italiano :
20:00 Lasciatevi trasportare dalla nostra serata speciale: Ode allo Iodio Cucina ispirata, atmosfera musicale… un momento a parte. 180? piatti e vini accuratamente abbinati.
Espanol :
20.00 h Déjese llevar por nuestra velada especial: Oda al Yodo Cocina inspirada, ambiente musical… un momento aparte. 180? platos y vinos cuidadosamente maridados.
