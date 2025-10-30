Soirée Ode à l’iode Restaurant In Secreto Dunières

Soirée Ode à l’iode Restaurant In Secreto Dunières jeudi 30 octobre 2025.

Soirée Ode à l’iode

Restaurant In Secreto La Villette Dunières Haute-Loire

Tarif : 180 – 180 – 180 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-30 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-30

Date(s) :

2025-10-30

20h Laissez vous emporter par notre soirée spéciale: Ode à l’iode Une cuisine inspirée, une ambiance musicale… un moment à part. 180€ mets et vins soigneusement accordés.

.

Restaurant In Secreto La Villette Dunières 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 66 48 48

English :

8pm Let yourself be carried away by our special evening: Ode à l’iode Inspired cuisine, musical ambience… a moment apart. 180? food and wine pairings.

German :

20 Uhr Lassen Sie sich von unserem Spezialabend mitreißen: Ode an das Jod Inspirierte Küche, musikalische Untermalung… ein ganz besonderer Moment. 180? sorgfältig abgestimmte Speisen und Weine.

Italiano :

20:00 Lasciatevi trasportare dalla nostra serata speciale: Ode allo Iodio Cucina ispirata, atmosfera musicale… un momento a parte. 180? piatti e vini accuratamente abbinati.

Espanol :

20.00 h Déjese llevar por nuestra velada especial: Oda al Yodo Cocina inspirada, ambiente musical… un momento aparte. 180? platos y vinos cuidadosamente maridados.

L’événement Soirée Ode à l’iode Dunières a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme