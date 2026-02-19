SOIRÉE OENOLOGIQUE AU DOMAINE CAZES Rivesaltes
SOIRÉE OENOLOGIQUE AU DOMAINE CAZES
4 Rue Francisco Ferrer Rivesaltes Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-04-16
2026-04-16
Chaque mois, nous vous proposons une immersion au Domaine Cazes pour une soirée initiation à la dégustation suivie d’un dîner à La Table d’Aimé, en accords mets et vins.
4 Rue Francisco Ferrer Rivesaltes 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Every month, we invite you to Domaine Cazes for an evening of introductory wine tasting, followed by a wine and food pairing dinner at La Table d’Aimé.
