Soirée Open Air Party Sarrebourg

Préparez-vous à une nuit pleine d’ambiance et de bonne humeur avec Black Ochki derrière les platines pour vous faire danser jusqu’au bout de la nuit ! Buvettes pour vous rafraîchir toute la soirée, restauration sur place pour les gourmands et animations pour rythmer la soirée. Gratuit. Cette soirée est organisée en collaboration avec le Groupe Holtzinger et les ETS jean Klein pour vous offrir un moment festif et convivial.Tout public

rue de la Piscine Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est contact-holtzinger@gh-france.com

English :

Get ready for a night full of atmosphere and good spirits, with Black Ochki behind the decks to keep you dancing all night long! Refreshments throughout the evening, on-site catering for those with a sweet tooth, and live entertainment to keep the party going. Free admission. This evening is organized in collaboration with Groupe Holtzinger and ETS jean Klein to offer you a festive and convivial evening.

German :

Bereiten Sie sich auf eine Nacht voller Stimmung und guter Laune vor, mit Black Ochki hinter den Plattentellern, der Sie bis zum Ende der Nacht zum Tanzen bringen wird! Den ganzen Abend über gibt es Erfrischungsstände, Snacks für Feinschmecker und Animationen, um den Rhythmus des Abends zu bestimmen. Der Eintritt ist frei. Dieser Abend wird in Zusammenarbeit mit der Holtzinger Gruppe und den ETS jean Klein organisiert, um Ihnen einen festlichen und geselligen Moment zu bieten.

Italiano :

Preparatevi a una serata piena di atmosfera e buonumore con Black Ochki dietro i ponti per farvi ballare fino alla fine della serata! Rinfreschi per tutta la serata, catering in loco per i più golosi e intrattenimento dal vivo per continuare la festa. Il tutto gratuitamente. Questa serata è organizzata in collaborazione con Holtzinger Group e ETS jean Klein per offrirvi una serata festosa e conviviale.

Espanol :

Prepárate para una noche llena de ambiente y buen humor con Black Ochki a los platos para que bailes hasta el final de la noche Refrescos durante toda la velada, catering para los más golosos y actuaciones en directo para que la fiesta no pare. Todo gratuito. Esta velada está organizada en colaboración con el Grupo Holtzinger y ETS jean Klein para ofrecerle una velada festiva y distendida.

L’événement Soirée Open Air Party Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG