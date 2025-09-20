Soirée orientale Saint-Affrique

8 rue des tendes Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Samedi 2025-09-20

2025-09-20

2025-09-20

L’Orient s’invite à votre table !

Soirée orientale animée par Loly Garito

Réservez votre couscous royal ou profitez de notre carte habituelle

Réservation obligatoire .

8 rue des tendes Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 85 79 02 99 lematchico@gmail.com

English :

The Orient invites itself to your table!

German :

Der Orient kommt an Ihren Tisch!

Italiano :

L’Oriente si invita alla vostra tavola!

Espanol :

Oriente se invita a sí mismo a su mesa

L’événement Soirée orientale Saint-Affrique a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)