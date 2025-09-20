Soirée orientale Saint-Affrique
Soirée orientale Saint-Affrique samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Soirée orientale
8 rue des tendes Saint-Affrique Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-09-20
fin : 2025-09-20
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
L’Orient s’invite à votre table !
Soirée orientale animée par Loly Garito
Réservez votre couscous royal ou profitez de notre carte habituelle
Réservation obligatoire .
8 rue des tendes Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 85 79 02 99 lematchico@gmail.com
English :
The Orient invites itself to your table!
German :
Der Orient kommt an Ihren Tisch!
Italiano :
L’Oriente si invita alla vostra tavola!
Espanol :
Oriente se invita a sí mismo a su mesa
L’événement Soirée orientale Saint-Affrique a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)