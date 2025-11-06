Soirée Piano Bar

Rue Alfred Dauvergne Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2025-11-06

fin : 2025-11-06

Date(s) :

2025-11-06

Le Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert vous propose une soirée piano bar !

Avec Ludovic Rabier pour une soirée d’exception. .

Rue Alfred Dauvergne Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire nathallemand.naturopathe@gmail.com

English :

The Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert invites you to a piano bar evening!

German :

Das Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert lädt Sie zu einem Piano-Bar-Abend ein!

Italiano :

Il Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert organizza una serata di piano bar!

Espanol :

El Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert organiza una velada de piano bar

L’événement Soirée Piano Bar Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme