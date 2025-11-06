Soirée Piano Bar Châteauroux
Rue Alfred Dauvergne Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Jeudi 2025-11-06
fin : 2025-11-06
2025-11-06
Le Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert vous propose une soirée piano bar !
Avec Ludovic Rabier pour une soirée d’exception. .
Rue Alfred Dauvergne Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
English :
The Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert invites you to a piano bar evening!
German :
Das Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert lädt Sie zu einem Piano-Bar-Abend ein!
Italiano :
Il Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert organizza una serata di piano bar!
Espanol :
El Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert organiza una velada de piano bar
