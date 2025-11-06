Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Soirée Piano Bar Châteauroux jeudi 6 novembre 2025.

Rue Alfred Dauvergne Châteauroux Indre

Jeudi 2025-11-06
fin : 2025-11-06

2025-11-06

Le Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert vous propose une soirée piano bar !
Avec Ludovic Rabier pour une soirée d’exception.   .

Rue Alfred Dauvergne Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire

English :

The Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert invites you to a piano bar evening!

German :

Das Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert lädt Sie zu einem Piano-Bar-Abend ein!

Italiano :

Il Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert organizza una serata di piano bar!

Espanol :

El Best Western Plus Hôtel Colbert organiza una velada de piano bar

