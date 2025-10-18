Soirée planche apéro Salle socio-culturelle Lurcy-Lévis

Soirée planche apéro Salle socio-culturelle Lurcy-Lévis samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Soirée planche apéro

Salle socio-culturelle 4 avenue du Stade Lurcy-Lévis Allier

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 40 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18 19:30:00

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Soirée Planche Apéro à Lurcy-Lévis ! Ehrine Gauliat en ouverture puis ROCK-RESERV’ Ambiance festive, planches gourmandes et bonne musique

.

Salle socio-culturelle 4 avenue du Stade Lurcy-Lévis 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 64 56 36 10

English :

Planche Apéro evening in Lurcy-Lévis! Ehrine Gauliat opens, followed by ROCK-RESERV? Festive atmosphere, gourmet planks and good music

German :

Planche Apéro-Abend in Lurcy-Lévis! Ehrine Gauliat eröffnet den Abend, gefolgt von ROCK-RESERV? Festliche Stimmung, Feinschmeckerbretter und gute Musik

Italiano :

Serata Planche Apéro a Lurcy-Lévis! Apre Ehrine Gauliat, seguita da ROCK-RESERV? Atmosfera festosa, piatti gourmet e grande musica

Espanol :

¡Noche de Planche Apéro en Lurcy-Lévis! Apertura a cargo de Ehrine Gauliat, seguida de ROCK-RESERV? Ambiente festivo, platos gourmet y buena música

L’événement Soirée planche apéro Lurcy-Lévis a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par Office du tourisme de Moulins & sa région