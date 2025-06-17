Soirée prévention des inondations – Le Centre d’Animation Jean Giono Montélier 17 juin 2025 19:00

Drôme

Soirée prévention des inondations Le Centre d’Animation Jean Giono 5 chemin du Clos Montélier Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-17 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-17

Date(s) :

2025-06-17

Valence Romans Agglo propose une soirée pour s’amuser et échanger avec la pièce » Risks.com »

.

Le Centre d’Animation Jean Giono 5 chemin du Clos

Montélier 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 81 30 30 accueil@valenceromansagglo.fr

English :

Valence Romans Agglo offers an evening of fun and exchange with the play « Risks.com »

German :

Valence Romans Agglo schlägt einen Abend vor, um sich mit dem Stück « Risks.com » zu amüsieren und auszutauschen

Italiano :

Valence Romans Agglo propone una serata di intrattenimento e discussione con lo spettacolo teatrale « Risks.com »

Espanol :

Valence Romans Agglo ofrece una velada de entretenimiento y debate con la obra « Risks.com »

L’événement Soirée prévention des inondations Montélier a été mis à jour le 2025-06-11 par Valence Romans Tourisme