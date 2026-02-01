Soirée prévention et chanson française SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan
Soirée prévention et chanson française SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan samedi 21 février 2026.
Soirée prévention et chanson française
SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, Gripp Campan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : 
Début : 2026-02-21 18:30:00
fin : 2026-02-21
Début : 2026-02-21 18:30:00
fin : 2026-02-21
Date(s) :
2026-02-21
À 18h30 projection et échanges Comment pratiquer la montagne en sécurité ? avec Marc Brüning, spécialiste prévention montagne de la gendarmerie des Hautes-Pyrénées. Gratuit.
À 21h L’Épopée de Brassens , spectacle musical. Participation libre (conseillé 3 €).
.
SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, Gripp Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com
English :
6:30pm: screening and discussion of How to enjoy the mountains safely with Marc Brüning, mountain prevention specialist with the Hautes-Pyrénées Gendarmerie. Free admission.
9pm: L?Épopée de Brassens , musical show. Free admission (3? recommended).
