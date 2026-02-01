Soirée prévention et chanson française SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan

Soirée prévention et chanson française

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, Gripp Campan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 3 EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2026-02-21 18:30:00

fin : 2026-02-21

À 18h30 projection et échanges Comment pratiquer la montagne en sécurité ? avec Marc Brüning, spécialiste prévention montagne de la gendarmerie des Hautes-Pyrénées. Gratuit.

À 21h L’Épopée de Brassens , spectacle musical. Participation libre (conseillé 3 €).

SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN La Baleine blanche, Gripp Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com

English :

6:30pm: screening and discussion of How to enjoy the mountains safely with Marc Brüning, mountain prevention specialist with the Hautes-Pyrénées Gendarmerie. Free admission.

9pm: L?Épopée de Brassens , musical show. Free admission (3? recommended).

