SOIRÉE PUNK ROCK Carbonne

SOIRÉE PUNK ROCK Carbonne mardi 21 octobre 2025.

SOIRÉE PUNK ROCK

72 Chemin de l’Industrie Carbonne Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-21 19:30:00

fin : 2025-10-21

Date(s) :

2025-10-21

Venez participer à une soirée Punk Rock au Obolocal à Carbonne !

Organisé par le restaurant Obolocal. .

72 Chemin de l’Industrie Carbonne 31390 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

Join us for an evening of Punk Rock at Obolocal in Carbonne!

German :

Nehmen Sie an einer Punk-Rock-Party im Obolocal in Carbonne teil!

Italiano :

Partecipate a una festa punk rock all’Obolocal di Carbonne!

Espanol :

¡Ven a una fiesta Punk Rock en Obolocal en Carbonne!

L’événement SOIRÉE PUNK ROCK Carbonne a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE