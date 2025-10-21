SOIRÉE PUNK ROCK Carbonne
72 Chemin de l’Industrie Carbonne Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-10-21 19:30:00
Venez participer à une soirée Punk Rock au Obolocal à Carbonne !
Organisé par le restaurant Obolocal. .
English :
Join us for an evening of Punk Rock at Obolocal in Carbonne!
German :
Nehmen Sie an einer Punk-Rock-Party im Obolocal in Carbonne teil!
Italiano :
Partecipate a una festa punk rock all’Obolocal di Carbonne!
Espanol :
¡Ven a una fiesta Punk Rock en Obolocal en Carbonne!
L’événement SOIRÉE PUNK ROCK Carbonne a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE