Soirée pyjama-lecture

Bibliothèque Castillonnès Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-20

fin : 2026-02-20

Date(s) :

2026-02-20

En ce début de vacances, revêtez votre plus beau pyjama pour une soirée pyjama-lecture à la bibliothèque, en partenariat avec l’association Eclats

En ce début de vacances, revêtez votre plus beau pyjama pour une soirée pyjama-lecture à la bibliothèque organisée en partenariat avec l’association Eclats. .

Bibliothèque Castillonnès 47330 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 48 13 98 88 reseautheque@ccbastides47.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Soirée pyjama-lecture

At the start of the vacation season, don your best pyjamas for a pyjama-reading evening at the library, in partnership with the Eclats association

L’événement Soirée pyjama-lecture Castillonnès a été mis à jour le 2026-01-17 par OT Coeur de Bastides