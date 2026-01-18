Soirée pyjama-lecture Castillonnès
Soirée pyjama-lecture Castillonnès vendredi 20 février 2026.
Soirée pyjama-lecture
Bibliothèque Castillonnès Lot-et-Garonne
Début : 2026-02-20
fin : 2026-02-20
2026-02-20
En ce début de vacances, revêtez votre plus beau pyjama pour une soirée pyjama-lecture à la bibliothèque, en partenariat avec l'association Eclats
En ce début de vacances, revêtez votre plus beau pyjama pour une soirée pyjama-lecture à la bibliothèque organisée en partenariat avec l’association Eclats. .
Bibliothèque Castillonnès 47330 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 48 13 98 88 reseautheque@ccbastides47.com
English : Soirée pyjama-lecture
At the start of the vacation season, don your best pyjamas for a pyjama-reading evening at the library, in partnership with the Eclats association
