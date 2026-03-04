Soirée Québec at Cinema 21, Cinema 21, Portland

Soirée Québec at Cinema 21 Lundi 16 mars, 18h30 Cinema 21 Multnomah County

Sur inscription

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-03-17T02:30:00+01:00 – 2026-03-17T05:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-17T02:30:00+01:00 – 2026-03-17T05:00:00+01:00

In collaboration with the Québec Government Office in Seattle, the Alliance Française de Portland presents Amour apocalypse (2025), recipient of Grand Prix du Jury, 39ᵉ Festival du Film de Cabourg (France) and featured at numerous film festivals, as part of the francophonie celebration.

March 16, 6:30 PM at Cinema 21, with a post-screening discussion to follow.

Cinema 21 616 NW 21st Ave Portland 97209 Northwest District Multnomah County Oregon [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.afportland.org/cultural-center/soiree-quebec-2026/ »}]

Événement se déroulant dans le cadre de la Journée internationale de la Francophonie

Alliance Française de Portland