Soirée rock Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde

Soirée rock Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Soirée rock

rue Champ de l’Abbaye Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde Charente

Tarif :

Date :

Début : Samedi 2025-07-26

fin : 2025-07-26

Date(s) :

2025-07-26

Venez vibrer au son du rock en live !

5 musiciens survoltés & 1 technicien son & lumières pour une ambiance explosive !

Buvette et stand sur place.

rue Champ de l’Abbaye Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde 16360 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine cabebaignes.16@gmail.com

English : Rock night

Come and enjoy the sound of live rock!

5 hot musicians & 1 sound & light technician for an explosive atmosphere!

Refreshments and stand on site.

German :

Erleben Sie den Sound von Live-Rock!

5 überdrehte Musiker & 1 Ton- und Lichttechniker für eine explosive Stimmung!

Getränke und Stände vor Ort.

Italiano :

Venite a godervi il suono del rock dal vivo!

5 musicisti di grido e 1 tecnico del suono e delle luci per un’atmosfera esplosiva!

Bar e stand di ristoro in loco.

Espanol :

¡Ven a disfrutar del sonido del rock en directo!

5 músicos y 1 técnico de luz y sonido para un ambiente explosivo

Bar de refrescos y stand en el lugar.

L’événement Soirée rock Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde a été mis à jour le 2025-07-17 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente