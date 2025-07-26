Soirée rock Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde
Soirée rock Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde samedi 26 juillet 2025.
Soirée rock
rue Champ de l’Abbaye Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde Charente
Début : Samedi 2025-07-26
2025-07-26
Venez vibrer au son du rock en live !
5 musiciens survoltés & 1 technicien son & lumières pour une ambiance explosive !
Buvette et stand sur place.
rue Champ de l’Abbaye Baignes-Sainte-Radegonde 16360 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine cabebaignes.16@gmail.com
English : Rock night
Come and enjoy the sound of live rock!
5 hot musicians & 1 sound & light technician for an explosive atmosphere!
Refreshments and stand on site.
German :
Erleben Sie den Sound von Live-Rock!
5 überdrehte Musiker & 1 Ton- und Lichttechniker für eine explosive Stimmung!
Getränke und Stände vor Ort.
Italiano :
Venite a godervi il suono del rock dal vivo!
5 musicisti di grido e 1 tecnico del suono e delle luci per un’atmosfera esplosiva!
Bar e stand di ristoro in loco.
Espanol :
¡Ven a disfrutar del sonido del rock en directo!
5 músicos y 1 técnico de luz y sonido para un ambiente explosivo
Bar de refrescos y stand en el lugar.
