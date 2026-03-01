Soirée Rugby Instant Charentais Brizambourg
Soirée Rugby Instant Charentais Brizambourg samedi 14 mars 2026.
Soirée Rugby Instant Charentais
6 rue du DR Grand Brizambourg Charente-Maritime
Tarif :
Date et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-14 19:30:00
fin : 2026-03-14
Date(s) :
2026-03-14
Soirée Rugby à L’Instant Charentais !
*Venez regarder le match France vs Angleterre
Diffusion du match à 21h10 dans une ambiance conviviale autour d’une bière et de bons plats maison
.
6 rue du DR Grand Brizambourg 17770 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 96 43 25
English :
Rugby evening at L?Instant Charentais!
*Come and watch the match France vs England
The match will be broadcast at 9:10 p.m. in a convivial atmosphere, with a beer and good home-cooked food
L’événement Soirée Rugby Instant Charentais Brizambourg a été mis à jour le 2026-03-09 par Office de Tourisme des Vals de Saintonge