Soirée Rugby Instant Charentais Brizambourg

Soirée Rugby Instant Charentais

6 rue du DR Grand Brizambourg Charente-Maritime

Début : 2026-03-14 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-14

2026-03-14

Soirée Rugby à L’Instant Charentais !

*Venez regarder le match France vs Angleterre



Diffusion du match à 21h10 dans une ambiance conviviale autour d’une bière et de bons plats maison

6 rue du DR Grand Brizambourg 17770 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 96 43 25

English :

Rugby evening at L?Instant Charentais!

*Come and watch the match France vs England



The match will be broadcast at 9:10 p.m. in a convivial atmosphere, with a beer and good home-cooked food

