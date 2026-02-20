SOIRÉE RUGBY Launac
La Mairie de Launac vous propose de partager une soirée à l’occasion du match de rugby France-Angleterre.
Uniquement sur inscription, vous pourrez assister à ce match, tout en dégustant des tapas. .
GALEMBRUN Launac 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@mairie-launac.fr
English :
The Mairie de Launac invites you to share an evening with us on the occasion of the France-England rugby match.
