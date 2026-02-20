SOIRÉE RUGBY Launac

SOIRÉE RUGBY

GALEMBRUN Launac Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-03-14

fin : 2026-03-14

La Mairie de Launac vous propose de partager une soirée à l’occasion du match de rugby France-Angleterre.

Uniquement sur inscription, vous pourrez assister à ce match, tout en dégustant des tapas. .

GALEMBRUN Launac 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@mairie-launac.fr

English :

The Mairie de Launac invites you to share an evening with us on the occasion of the France-England rugby match.

