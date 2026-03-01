Soirée Saint Patrick V and B V and B Romans-sur-Isère
V and B 3 avenue des Allobroges Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
Début : 2026-03-20 19:00:00
Soirée Saint Patrick au V and B! Quoi de mieux que de venir s’ambiancer au son des mix de Dj truite pour finir la journée?
Guinnes Irish Cider à la pression.
V and B 3 avenue des Allobroges Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 48 65 48 romanssurisere@vandb.fr
English :
Saint Patrick’s evening at V and B! What better way to end the day than with a mix by Dj Truite?
Guinnes Irish Cider on draught.
