Soirée Saint Valentin au Luciole Cognac
Soirée Saint Valentin au Luciole Cognac vendredi 14 novembre 2025.
Charente
Soirée Saint Valentin au Luciole 14 Place du Solençon Cognac Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2025-11-14 19:00:00
fin : 2025-11-14
Date(s) :
2025-11-14
Ambiance romantique et cocktails à prix réduit au bar Luciole !
.
14 Place du Solençon
Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 81 70 11 info@bar-luciole.com
English :
A romantic atmosphere and discounted cocktails at the Luciole bar!
German :
Romantische Atmosphäre und preisgünstige Cocktails in der Bar Luciole!
Italiano :
Atmosfera romantica e cocktail scontati al bar Luciole!
Espanol :
Ambiente romántico y cócteles con descuento en el bar Luciole
L’événement Soirée Saint Valentin au Luciole Cognac a été mis à jour le 2025-01-09 par Destination Cognac