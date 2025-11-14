Charente

Soirée Saint Valentin au Luciole 14 Place du Solençon Cognac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-11-14 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-14

Date(s) :

2025-11-14

Ambiance romantique et cocktails à prix réduit au bar Luciole !

.

14 Place du Solençon

Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 81 70 11 info@bar-luciole.com

English :

A romantic atmosphere and discounted cocktails at the Luciole bar!

German :

Romantische Atmosphäre und preisgünstige Cocktails in der Bar Luciole!

Italiano :

Atmosfera romantica e cocktail scontati al bar Luciole!

Espanol :

Ambiente romántico y cócteles con descuento en el bar Luciole

L’événement Soirée Saint Valentin au Luciole Cognac a été mis à jour le 2025-01-09 par Destination Cognac