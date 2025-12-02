Soirée salsa, batchata, reggaeton L’entrepote Plomodiern
Soirée salsa, batchata, reggaeton L’entrepote Plomodiern samedi 31 janvier 2026.
Soirée salsa, batchata, reggaeton
L’entrepote 6 Rue de la Presqu Île Plomodiern Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-31 20:00:00
fin : 2026-01-31
Date(s) :
2026-01-31
Soirée salsa, batchata, reggaeton ouvert à tous.
Animation et initiation .
L’entrepote 6 Rue de la Presqu Île Plomodiern 29550 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 93 46 87
English :
L’événement Soirée salsa, batchata, reggaeton Plomodiern a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par OT MENEZ-HOM ATLANTIQUE