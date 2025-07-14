SOIRÉE SAUCISSE ALIGOT POUR LA FÊTE NATIONALE DU 14 JUILLET À BAGNOLS-LES-BAINS Mont Lozère et Goulet
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Demi-journée
Début : 2025-07-14
fin : 2025-07-14
2025-07-14
Le Bistrot vous propose un menu spécial pour la soirée du 14 juillet aligot saucisse accompagné d’une salade et assiette gourmande. Tarif 20€.
Repas sur réservation
Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 32 82 94
English :
Le Bistrot offers a special menu for the evening of July 14th: aligot sausage with salad and gourmet plate. Price: 20?
Reservations required
German :
Das Bistrot bietet Ihnen ein spezielles Menü für den Abend des 14. Juli: Aligot-Wurst mit Salat und Feinschmeckerteller. Preis: 20 ?
Essen auf Vorbestellung
Italiano :
Le Bistrot propone un menu speciale per la sera del 14 luglio: salsiccia di aligot con insalata e piatto gourmet. Prezzo: 20 €.
Pasto su prenotazione
Espanol :
Le Bistrot ofrece un menú especial para la noche del 14 de julio: salchicha aligot con ensalada y plato gourmet. Precio: 20 euros.
Comida previa reserva
