SOIRÉE SAUCISSE ALIGOT POUR LA FÊTE NATIONALE DU 14 JUILLET À BAGNOLS-LES-BAINS Mont Lozère et Goulet

SOIRÉE SAUCISSE ALIGOT POUR LA FÊTE NATIONALE DU 14 JUILLET À BAGNOLS-LES-BAINS Mont Lozère et Goulet lundi 14 juillet 2025.

SOIRÉE SAUCISSE ALIGOT POUR LA FÊTE NATIONALE DU 14 JUILLET À BAGNOLS-LES-BAINS

Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-14

fin : 2025-07-14

Date(s) :

2025-07-14

Le Bistrot vous propose un menu spécial pour la soirée du 14 juillet aligot saucisse accompagné d’une salade et assiette gourmande. Tarif 20€.

Repas sur réservation

Le Bistrot vous propose un menu spécial pour la soirée du 14 juillet aligot saucisse accompagné d’une salade et assiette gourmande. Tarif 20€.

Repas sur réservation .

Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 32 82 94

English :

Le Bistrot offers a special menu for the evening of July 14th: aligot sausage with salad and gourmet plate. Price: 20?

Reservations required

German :

Das Bistrot bietet Ihnen ein spezielles Menü für den Abend des 14. Juli: Aligot-Wurst mit Salat und Feinschmeckerteller. Preis: 20 ?

Essen auf Vorbestellung

Italiano :

Le Bistrot propone un menu speciale per la sera del 14 luglio: salsiccia di aligot con insalata e piatto gourmet. Prezzo: 20 €.

Pasto su prenotazione

Espanol :

Le Bistrot ofrece un menú especial para la noche del 14 de julio: salchicha aligot con ensalada y plato gourmet. Precio: 20 euros.

Comida previa reserva

L’événement SOIRÉE SAUCISSE ALIGOT POUR LA FÊTE NATIONALE DU 14 JUILLET À BAGNOLS-LES-BAINS Mont Lozère et Goulet a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par 48-OT Mont Lozere