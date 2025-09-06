Soirée scène ouverte rue de la Gare Dompaire

Soirée scène ouverte rue de la Gare Dompaire samedi 6 septembre 2025.

Soirée scène ouverte

rue de la Gare Salle polyvalente Dompaire Vosges

Soirée scène ouverte

Salle polyvalente

Tu es musicien(ne), chanteur(euse), ou tu fais partie d’un groupe amateur ou semi-pro ?

Viens partager ta musique dans une ambiance conviviale lors d’une scène ouverte à Dompaire Tous les styles sont les bienvenus rock, pop, chanson française, rap, folk, jazz, électro acoustique…

Solo, duo, trio ou groupe complet, on vous attend !

Merci d’amener vos instruments et matériels (guitares, claviers, percussions, etc.).

Inscriptions (obligatoires pour l’organisation) par mail ou téléphone.

Restauration et buvette sur place (planche apéritif, flammenkuche réservation conseillée par téléphone)Tout public

rue de la Gare Salle polyvalente Dompaire 88270 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 19 55 35 85 llamadonienne@gmail.com

English :

Open stage evening

Multi-purpose hall

Are you a musician, singer or member of an amateur or semi-pro band?

Come and share your music in a friendly atmosphere at an open stage in Dompaire. All styles are welcome: rock, pop, chanson française, rap, folk, jazz, electro acoustic…

Solo, duo, trio or full band, we’re waiting for you!

Please bring your own instruments and equipment (guitars, keyboards, percussion, etc.).

Registration (mandatory for organization): by e-mail or telephone.

Catering and refreshments on site (aperitif board, flammenkuche, reservation by phone recommended)

German :

Abend der offenen Bühne

Mehrzweckhalle

Du bist Musiker/in, Sänger/in oder gehörst zu einer Amateur- oder Semi-Profiband?

Komm und teile deine Musik in einer geselligen Atmosphäre bei einem Abend der offenen Bühne in Dompaire. Alle Stilrichtungen sind willkommen: Rock, Pop, französische Chansons, Rap, Folk, Jazz, akustischer Elektro…

Ob Solo, Duo, Trio oder komplette Gruppe, wir warten auf Sie!

Bitte bringen Sie Ihre Instrumente und Materialien mit (Gitarren, Keyboards, Percussion, etc.).

Anmeldungen (obligatorisch für die Organisation): per E-Mail oder Telefon.

Verpflegung und Getränke vor Ort (Aperitifbrett, Flammkuchen, Reservierung per Telefon empfohlen)

Italiano :

Serata a palco aperto

Sala polivalente

Siete musicisti, cantanti o membri di un gruppo amatoriale o semi-professionale?

Venite a condividere la vostra musica in un’atmosfera amichevole sul palco aperto di Dompaire. Tutti gli stili sono benvenuti: rock, pop, chanson francese, rap, folk, jazz, elettro-acustica…

Solo, duo, trio o band completa, vi aspettiamo!

Si prega di portare i propri strumenti e attrezzature (chitarre, tastiere, percussioni, ecc.).

Iscrizione (obbligatoria per l’organizzazione): via e-mail o telefono.

Catering e rinfreschi in loco (aperitivo, flammenkuche, prenotazione telefonica consigliata)

Espanol :

Noche de escenario abierto

Sala polivalente

¿Es músico, cantante o miembro de un grupo aficionado o semiprofesional?

Venga a compartir su música en un ambiente agradable en un escenario abierto en Dompaire. Todos los estilos son bienvenidos: rock, pop, chanson francesa, rap, folk, jazz, electroacústica…

Solo, dúo, trío o banda completa, ¡te esperamos!

Se ruega traer instrumentos y equipo propios (guitarras, teclados, percusión, etc.).

Inscripción (obligatoria para la organización): por correo electrónico o por teléfono.

Catering y refrescos in situ (tabla de aperitivos, flammenkuche, se recomienda reservar por teléfono)

