SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO Ortaffa 5 juillet 2025 07:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO  19 Rue du Château Ortaffa Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-05
fin : 2025-07-06

Date(s) :
2025-07-05

Soirée Sévillanes & Flamenco avec la Cie Romero. Vibrations andalouses garanties !
  .

19 Rue du Château
Ortaffa 66560 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 22 17 08 

English :

Sevillanas & Flamenco evening with Cie Romero. Andalusian vibes guaranteed!

German :

Sevillanas & Flamenco-Abend mit der Cie Romero. Garantierte andalusische Vibrationen!

Italiano :

Serata Sevillanas e Flamenco con Cie Romero. Vibrazioni andaluse garantite!

Espanol :

Noche de sevillanas y flamenco con Cie Romero. ¡Ambiente andaluz garantizado!

L’événement SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO Ortaffa a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE