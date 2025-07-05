SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO Ortaffa 5 juillet 2025 07:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO 19 Rue du Château Ortaffa Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-07-05
fin : 2025-07-06
2025-07-05
Soirée Sévillanes & Flamenco avec la Cie Romero. Vibrations andalouses garanties !
19 Rue du Château
Ortaffa 66560 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 22 17 08
English :
Sevillanas & Flamenco evening with Cie Romero. Andalusian vibes guaranteed!
German :
Sevillanas & Flamenco-Abend mit der Cie Romero. Garantierte andalusische Vibrationen!
Italiano :
Serata Sevillanas e Flamenco con Cie Romero. Vibrazioni andaluse garantite!
Espanol :
Noche de sevillanas y flamenco con Cie Romero. ¡Ambiente andaluz garantizado!
