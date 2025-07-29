SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO Saint-André 29 juillet 2025 21:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO  24 Rue de la Pave Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Soirée Sévillanes & Flamenco avec la Cie Romero. Vibrations andalouses garanties ! Entrée libre
24 Rue de la Pave
Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 29 13 61 

English :

Sevillanas & Flamenco evening with Cie Romero. Andalusian vibes guaranteed! Free admission

German :

Sevillanas & Flamenco-Abend mit der Cie Romero. Garantierte andalusische Vibrationen! Freier Eintritt

Italiano :

Serata Sevillanas e Flamenco con Cie Romero. Vibrazioni andaluse garantite! Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Noche de sevillanas y flamenco con Cie Romero. Ambiente andaluz garantizado Entrada gratuita

