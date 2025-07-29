SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO Saint-André 29 juillet 2025 21:00
Pyrénées-Orientales
SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO 24 Rue de la Pave Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-29 21:00:00
fin : 2025-07-29
Date(s) :
2025-07-29
Soirée Sévillanes & Flamenco avec la Cie Romero. Vibrations andalouses garanties ! Entrée libre
.
24 Rue de la Pave
Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 29 13 61
English :
Sevillanas & Flamenco evening with Cie Romero. Andalusian vibes guaranteed! Free admission
German :
Sevillanas & Flamenco-Abend mit der Cie Romero. Garantierte andalusische Vibrationen! Freier Eintritt
Italiano :
Serata Sevillanas e Flamenco con Cie Romero. Vibrazioni andaluse garantite! Ingresso libero
Espanol :
Noche de sevillanas y flamenco con Cie Romero. Ambiente andaluz garantizado Entrada gratuita
L’événement SOIRÉE SÉVILLANES & FLAMENCO Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE