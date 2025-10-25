Soirée spéciale Johnny Hallyday Lorris

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

1 Place du Gâtinais Lorris Loiret

Soirée spéciale Johnny Hallyday à La Renaissance avec le groupe Djemy Sugar. Repas 25€. Réservation 06 10 30 03 65 25  .

1 Place du Gâtinais Lorris 45260 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 10 30 03 65 

English :

Johnny Hallyday special evening

German :

Besonderer Abend mit Johnny Hallyday

Italiano :

Serata speciale Johnny Hallyday

Espanol :

Velada especial Johnny Hallyday

