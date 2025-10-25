Soirée spéciale Johnny Hallyday Lorris
Soirée spéciale Johnny Hallyday Lorris samedi 25 octobre 2025.
Soirée spéciale Johnny Hallyday
1 Place du Gâtinais Lorris Loiret
Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR
25
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-25 20:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25
Date(s) :
2025-10-25
Soirée spéciale Johnny Hallyday
Soirée spéciale Johnny Hallyday à La Renaissance avec le groupe Djemy Sugar. Repas 25€. Réservation 06 10 30 03 65 25 .
1 Place du Gâtinais Lorris 45260 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 10 30 03 65
English :
Johnny Hallyday special evening
German :
Besonderer Abend mit Johnny Hallyday
Italiano :
Serata speciale Johnny Hallyday
Espanol :
Velada especial Johnny Hallyday
L’événement Soirée spéciale Johnny Hallyday Lorris a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par OT GATINAIS SUD