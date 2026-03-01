Soirée Stand Up Cafter Comedy Crew avenue Dauphiné Provence Mours-Saint-Eusèbe

Soirée Stand Up Cafter Comedy Crew

avenue Dauphiné Provence My Beers Mours-Saint-Eusèbe Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-21 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-21

Date(s) :

2026-03-21

Prépare toi pour une soirée pleine de rires et de bonne humeur ! Rejoins-nous pour une soirée Stand-Up avec le Crafter Comedy Crew , où plusieurs humoristes monteront sur scène pour te faire passer un moment inoubliable.

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avenue Dauphiné Provence My Beers Mours-Saint-Eusèbe 26540 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 67 43 00 15 contact@mybeers.fr

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English :

Get ready for an evening of laughter and good humor! Join us for a Stand-Up evening with the Crafter Comedy Crew , where several comedians will take to the stage to give you an unforgettable time.

L’événement Soirée Stand Up Cafter Comedy Crew Mours-Saint-Eusèbe a été mis à jour le 2026-03-14 par Valence Romans Tourisme