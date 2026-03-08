SOIRÉE STAND UP

Villespassans

2026-03-13

2026-04-24

2026-03-13 2026-03-27 2026-04-10 2026-04-24

La Sauce Comédy présente une soirée stand up !

1h30 de rire, avec Nizar, Cox, Etienne, Aliénor, Nomar

Animé par Geoffroy

Entrée 5€ Sortie au chapeau

6 Route de Saint-Chinian Villespassans 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 24 36 48 lepieddelalune34@gmail.com

English :

La Sauce Comédy presents an evening of stand-up!

1h30 of laughter, with Nizar, Cox, Etienne, Aliénor, Nomar

Hosted by Geoffroy

Admission 5? Hats off

