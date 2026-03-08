SOIRÉE STAND UP Villespassans
SOIRÉE STAND UP Villespassans vendredi 13 mars 2026.
SOIRÉE STAND UP
6 Route de Saint-Chinian Villespassans Hérault
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2026-03-13
fin : 2026-04-24
2026-03-13 2026-03-27 2026-04-10 2026-04-24
La Sauce Comédy présente une soirée stand up !
1h30 de rire, avec Nizar, Cox, Etienne, Aliénor, Nomar
Animé par Geoffroy
Entrée 5€ Sortie au chapeau
6 Route de Saint-Chinian Villespassans 34360 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 24 36 48 lepieddelalune34@gmail.com
English :
La Sauce Comédy presents an evening of stand-up!
1h30 of laughter, with Nizar, Cox, Etienne, Aliénor, Nomar
Hosted by Geoffroy
Admission 5? Hats off
