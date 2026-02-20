SOIRÉE TAROLOGIE Le Manoir aux Légendes Laval-sur-Vologne
SOIRÉE TAROLOGIE Le Manoir aux Légendes Laval-sur-Vologne vendredi 10 avril 2026.
SOIRÉE TAROLOGIE
Le Manoir aux Légendes 373 rue Maurice Mougeot Laval-sur-Vologne Vosges
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-04-10 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-10 23:00:00
2026-04-10
Et si les cartes devenaient des miroirs de votre chemin intérieur…
Le temps d’une soirée hors du temps, laissez-vous guider dans l’univers fascinant de la tarologie, un art ancien fondé sur la symbolique, l’intuition et la lecture des archétypes du Tarot.
Cette soirée est une invitation à explorer les grandes lames du Tarot, à comprendre leur signification profonde et à découvrir comment elles peuvent éclairer vos questionnements personnels, vos choix de vie et vos périodes de transition.
Au programme
Découverte de la tarologie et de ses principes fondamentaux
Présentation des arcanes majeurs et de leur symbolique
Comprendre les messages des cartes et leur langage
Exemples de tirages et interprétations collectives
Temps d’échanges et de questions-réponses
Ouverte à tous, cette soirée invite chacun à participer librement, dans une atmosphère conviviale et bienveillante, propice aux échanges et aux questionnements personnels.Adultes
Le Manoir aux Légendes 373 rue Maurice Mougeot Laval-sur-Vologne 88600 Vosges Grand Est +33 7 68 29 73 90
English :
What if maps were mirrors of your inner journey?
For a timeless evening, let yourself be guided into the fascinating world of tarology, an ancient art based on symbolism, intuition and the reading of Tarot archetypes.
This evening is an invitation to explore the great Tarot cards, understand their profound meaning and discover how they can shed light on your personal questions, life choices and periods of transition.
Program:
Introduction to tarology and its fundamental principles
Introduction to the major arcana and their symbolism
Understanding card messages and language
Examples of draws and collective interpretations
Time for discussion and questions and answers
Open to all, this evening invites everyone to participate freely, in a friendly, caring atmosphere conducive to discussion and personal questioning.
