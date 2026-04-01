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Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie

Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie

Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie vendredi 24 avril 2026.

Adresse : 3 rue Dominique Lemonnier

Ville : 50410 Percy-en-Normandie

Département : Manche

Début : vendredi 24 avril 2026

Fin : vendredi 24 avril 2026

Heure de début : 18:30:00

Tarif :

Percy-en-Normandie

Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café

3 rue Dominique Lemonnier Percy-en-Normandie Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-24 18:30:00
fin : 2026-04-24 21:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-24

La soirée tarot revient à Cancan Café !
Faites vos jeux, en toute convivialité…
Ouvert à tous, gratuit.
Buvette et restauration possible sur place (food-truck pizza).   .

3 rue Dominique Lemonnier Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie +33 6 76 63 76 07 

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English : Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café

L’événement Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par OT Villedieu-les-Poêles

À voir aussi à Percy-en-Normandie (Manche)