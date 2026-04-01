Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie
Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie vendredi 24 avril 2026.
Percy-en-Normandie
Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café
3 rue Dominique Lemonnier Percy-en-Normandie Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-24 18:30:00
fin : 2026-04-24 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-24
La soirée tarot revient à Cancan Café !
Faites vos jeux, en toute convivialité…
Ouvert à tous, gratuit.
Buvette et restauration possible sur place (food-truck pizza). .
3 rue Dominique Lemonnier Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie +33 6 76 63 76 07
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café
L’événement Soirée tarot chez Cancan Café Percy-en-Normandie a été mis à jour le 2026-04-13 par OT Villedieu-les-Poêles