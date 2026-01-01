Soirée théâtre au conservatoire Fragments d’émancipation conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération Montélimar
Soirée théâtre au conservatoire Fragments d’émancipation conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération Montélimar mardi 27 janvier 2026.
conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération 5 rue Bouverie Montélimar Drôme
Début : 2026-01-27 20:00:00
fin : 2026-01-27
2026-01-27
Deux visages de la liberté Fassbinder & Kroetz
Le Cycle 2 Théâtre et l’atelier d’improvisation propose une plongée dans deux univers singuliers du théâtre allemand contemporain, deux regards tranchants sur la condition humaine et sociale…
conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération 5 rue Bouverie Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 00 77 50 conservatoire@montelimar-agglo.fr
English :
Two faces of freedom: Fassbinder & Kroetz
Cycle 2 Théâtre and the improvisation workshop offer a plunge into two singular universes of contemporary German theater, two sharp looks at the human and social condition…
