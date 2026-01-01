Soirée théâtre au conservatoire Fragments d’émancipation conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération Montélimar

Soirée théâtre au conservatoire Fragments d’émancipation

conservatoire intercommunal Montélimar-Agglomération 5 rue Bouverie Montélimar Drôme

Début : 2026-01-27 20:00:00

fin : 2026-01-27

2026-01-27

Deux visages de la liberté Fassbinder & Kroetz

Le Cycle 2 Théâtre et l’atelier d’improvisation propose une plongée dans deux univers singuliers du théâtre allemand contemporain, deux regards tranchants sur la condition humaine et sociale…

English :

Two faces of freedom: Fassbinder & Kroetz

Cycle 2 Théâtre and the improvisation workshop offer a plunge into two singular universes of contemporary German theater, two sharp looks at the human and social condition…

