SOIREE THEATRE – Pirou, 14 juin 2025 20:30, Pirou.

Manche

SOIREE THEATRE SALLE POLYVALENTE MASSU Pirou Manche

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-06-14 20:30:00

fin : 2025-06-14 22:30:00

2025-06-14

On a tous quelque chose en nous….

par la compagnie :

Et vous en vivez ?

Spectacle clownesque et totalement burlesque drôle et décalé, autour du répertoire de Johnny Hallyday.

Ce tandem a pour seul compagnon un juke box qui se prête admirablement aux jeux de lumière et au travail sonore.

SALLE POLYVALENTE MASSU

Pirou 50770 Manche Normandie +33 6 79 85 80 62 aetmcanu@orange.fr

English : SOIREE THEATRE

We all have something in us….

by the company:

« And do you live by it? »

A funny, offbeat clowning and burlesque show based on Johnny Hallyday’s repertoire.

The tandem’s only companion is a juke box, which lends itself admirably to the lighting effects and sound work.

German :

Wir haben alle etwas in uns….

von der Firma :

» Und ihr lebt davon? »

Clowneske und völlig burleske lustige und schräge Aufführung rund um das Repertoire von Johnny Hallyday.

Dieses Tandem hat als einzigen Begleiter eine Jukebox, die sich wunderbar für die Lichtspiele und die Klangarbeit eignet.

Italiano :

Tutti abbiamo qualcosa in noi….

dalla società :

« E tu vivi di questo?

Uno spettacolo clownesco, totalmente burlesco, divertente e anticonformista, basato sul repertorio di Johnny Hallyday.

L’unico compagno del tandem è un juke box, che si presta mirabilmente agli effetti di luce e al lavoro sonoro.

Espanol :

Todos tenemos algo en común….

por la empresa :

« ¿Y vives de ello?

Un espectáculo clownesco, totalmente burlesco, divertido y fuera de lo común, basado en el repertorio de Johnny Hallyday.

El único acompañante del tándem es una gramola, que se presta admirablemente a los efectos de iluminación y al trabajo sonoro.

L’événement SOIREE THEATRE Pirou a été mis à jour le 2025-05-24 par Côte Ouest Centre Manche