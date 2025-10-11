Soirée Tolkien contes et chasse au trésor rue Abbé Collowald Spicheren

Samedi 2025-10-11 17:00:00

2025-10-11

La Bibliothèque de Spicheren vous invite à une soirée chasse au trésor et contes choisis. Laissez-vous embarquer dans des histoires de Hobbits et autres créatures étranges de la Terre du Milieu en participant à une chasse au trésor, ou plutôt une quête de l’Anneau unique. En fin de soirée, le conteur Fabulore, qui nous vient du Grand Nord, vous enchantera par ses histoires magiques. Inscriptions en bibliothèque aux heures d’ouverture.Tout public

rue Abbé Collowald Bibliothèque de Spicheren – Spicheren 57350 Moselle Grand Est

English :

The Spicheren Library invites you to an evening of treasure hunting and storytelling. Let yourself be carried away by stories of Hobbits and other strange creatures from Middle-earth as you take part in a treasure hunt, or rather a quest for the One Ring. At the end of the evening, storyteller Fabulore, who hails from the Far North, will enchant you with his magical tales. Registration at the library during opening hours.

German :

Die Bibliothek von Spicheren lädt Sie zu einem Abend mit Schatzsuche und ausgewählten Märchen ein. Lassen Sie sich in die Geschichten von Hobbits und anderen seltsamen Kreaturen aus Mittelerde entführen und nehmen Sie an einer Schatzsuche teil, oder besser gesagt an einer Suche nach dem Einen Ring. Am Ende des Abends wird Sie der Märchenerzähler Fabulore aus dem hohen Norden mit seinen magischen Geschichten verzaubern. Anmeldungen in der Bibliothek zu den Öffnungszeiten.

Italiano :

La Biblioteca Spicheren vi invita a una serata di caccia al tesoro e racconti selezionati. Lasciatevi trasportare dalle storie degli Hobbit e di altre strane creature della Terra di Mezzo mentre partecipate a una caccia al tesoro, o meglio alla ricerca dell’Unico Anello. Alla fine della serata, il cantastorie Fabulore, che ci arriva dall’estremo Nord, vi incanterà con i suoi racconti magici. Iscrizioni presso la biblioteca negli orari di apertura.

Espanol :

La Biblioteca Spicheren le invita a una velada de búsqueda del tesoro y cuentos selectos. Déjese llevar por las historias de hobbits y otras extrañas criaturas de la Tierra Media mientras participa en una búsqueda del tesoro, o más bien en una búsqueda del Anillo Único. Al final de la velada, el cuentacuentos Fabulore, que nos llega desde el Lejano Norte, le encantará con sus mágicos relatos. Inscríbase en la biblioteca en horario de apertura.

