SOIRÉE TRADITIONNELLE D’AUTOMNE

Bretx Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Le Luquet Occitan vous propose une soirée traditionnelle d’automne, ouverte à tous, intitulée Castanhas e Vin novèl !

Le trio Qual Sap , de Villefranche-de-Rouergue, vient chanter ses derniers textes de Boudou, et vous faire danser sur de l’accordéon. 8 .

Bretx 31530 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 46 20 lo.luquet.occitan@gmail.com

English :

The Luquet Occitan proposes a traditional autumn evening, open to all, entitled: Castanhas e Vin novèl !

German :

Das Luquet Occitan bietet Ihnen einen traditionellen Herbstabend, der für alle offen ist, mit dem Titel: Castanhas e Vin novèl !

Italiano :

Il Luquet Occitan propone una tradizionale serata autunnale, aperta a tutti, dal titolo: Castanhas e Vin novèl !

Espanol :

El Luquet Occitan ofrece una velada tradicional de otoño, abierta a todos, titulada: ¡ Castanhas e Vin novèl !

