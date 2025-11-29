SOIRÉE TRADITIONNELLE D’AUTOMNE Bretx
SOIRÉE TRADITIONNELLE D’AUTOMNE Bretx samedi 29 novembre 2025.
SOIRÉE TRADITIONNELLE D’AUTOMNE
Bretx Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29
Date(s) :
2025-11-29
Le Luquet Occitan vous propose une soirée traditionnelle d’automne, ouverte à tous, intitulée Castanhas e Vin novèl !
Le trio Qual Sap , de Villefranche-de-Rouergue, vient chanter ses derniers textes de Boudou, et vous faire danser sur de l’accordéon. 8 .
Bretx 31530 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 85 46 20 lo.luquet.occitan@gmail.com
English :
The Luquet Occitan proposes a traditional autumn evening, open to all, entitled: Castanhas e Vin novèl !
German :
Das Luquet Occitan bietet Ihnen einen traditionellen Herbstabend, der für alle offen ist, mit dem Titel: Castanhas e Vin novèl !
Italiano :
Il Luquet Occitan propone una tradizionale serata autunnale, aperta a tutti, dal titolo: Castanhas e Vin novèl !
Espanol :
El Luquet Occitan ofrece una velada tradicional de otoño, abierta a todos, titulada: ¡ Castanhas e Vin novèl !
L’événement SOIRÉE TRADITIONNELLE D’AUTOMNE Bretx a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE