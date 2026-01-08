Soirée Tribute Iron Maiden-Ozzy-Metallica Chez Paulette

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-03-20 20:00:00

fin : 2026-03-20

Date(s) :

2026-03-20

Au programme, 3 mastodonte du genre Iron Maiden, Ozzy, Metallica représentés par les trois meilleurs tributes à l’heure actuelle.

Venez scander les paroles d’Iron Maiden devenues hymnes du métal.

Venez découvrir ou redécouvrir les meilleurs morceaux du prince des ténèbres et lui rendre hommage.

Venez revivre les meilleurs années de Metallica.

En gros … venez vivre un moment live inoubliable.Tout public

343 rue Régina Kricq Pagney-derrière-Barine 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est contact@paulettepubrock.com

English :

On the program, 3 giants of the genre: Iron Maiden, Ozzy, Metallica, represented by the three best tributes today.

Come and chant Iron Maiden lyrics that have become metal anthems.

Discover or rediscover the best songs by the Prince of Darkness and pay tribute to him.

Relive the best years of Metallica.

In short … come and enjoy an unforgettable live experience.

L’événement Soirée Tribute Iron Maiden-Ozzy-Metallica Chez Paulette Pagney-derrière-Barine a été mis à jour le 2026-01-08 par MT TERRES TOULOISES