Soirée tricolore Kruth
Soirée tricolore Kruth dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Soirée tricolore
55 Grand rue Kruth Haut-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-13
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
Soirée tricolore avec petite restauration (frites, sandwichs), bal, feu d’artifice et repas paella sur réservation.
Entrée libre, repas paella sur réservation (23 €)
Soirée tricolore avec petite restauration (frites, sandwichs), bal, feu d’artifice et repas paella sur réservation.
Entrée libre, repas paella sur réservation (23 €) .
55 Grand rue Kruth 68820 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 82 28 21 mairie.kruth@wanadoo.fr
English :
Tricolor evening with snacks (French fries, sandwiches), dance, fireworks and paella dinner on reservation.
Admission free, paella meal on reservation (23 ?)
German :
Tricolore-Abend mit kleinen Snacks (Pommes frites, Sandwiches), Tanz, Feuerwerk und Paella-Essen (Reservierung erforderlich).
Freier Eintritt, Paella-Essen mit Reservierung (23?)
Italiano :
Serata tricolore con spuntini (patatine, panini), ballo, fuochi d’artificio e cena a base di paella (su prenotazione).
Ingresso libero, cena a base di paella su prenotazione (23 ?)
Espanol :
Velada tricolor con aperitivos (patatas fritas, bocadillos), baile, fuegos artificiales y cena de paella (previa reserva).
Entrada gratuita, cena de paella previa reserva (23€)
L’événement Soirée tricolore Kruth a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par Office de tourisme des Hautes Vosges d’Alsace Vallée de Saint-Amarin