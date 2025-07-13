Soirée tricolore Kruth

Soirée tricolore Kruth dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

Soirée tricolore

55 Grand rue Kruth Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 19:30:00

fin : 2025-07-13

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

Soirée tricolore avec petite restauration (frites, sandwichs), bal, feu d’artifice et repas paella sur réservation.

Entrée libre, repas paella sur réservation (23 €)

Soirée tricolore avec petite restauration (frites, sandwichs), bal, feu d’artifice et repas paella sur réservation.

Entrée libre, repas paella sur réservation (23 €) .

55 Grand rue Kruth 68820 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 82 28 21 mairie.kruth@wanadoo.fr

English :

Tricolor evening with snacks (French fries, sandwiches), dance, fireworks and paella dinner on reservation.

Admission free, paella meal on reservation (23 ?)

German :

Tricolore-Abend mit kleinen Snacks (Pommes frites, Sandwiches), Tanz, Feuerwerk und Paella-Essen (Reservierung erforderlich).

Freier Eintritt, Paella-Essen mit Reservierung (23?)

Italiano :

Serata tricolore con spuntini (patatine, panini), ballo, fuochi d’artificio e cena a base di paella (su prenotazione).

Ingresso libero, cena a base di paella su prenotazione (23 ?)

Espanol :

Velada tricolor con aperitivos (patatas fritas, bocadillos), baile, fuegos artificiales y cena de paella (previa reserva).

Entrada gratuita, cena de paella previa reserva (23€)

L’événement Soirée tricolore Kruth a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par Office de tourisme des Hautes Vosges d’Alsace Vallée de Saint-Amarin